CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of TPX opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders sold 197,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,176 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

