CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,504 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $192.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,442 shares of company stock worth $2,712,502. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

