CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,909,000 after buying an additional 42,270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,535,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,500,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 20,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.67 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.