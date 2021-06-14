CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,542 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $239,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $5,466,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $202,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock opened at $129.48 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

