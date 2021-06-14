Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Acquires $195,678.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PPBI opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,720 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 977.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

