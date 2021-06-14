Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 175 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,338,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after buying an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $345.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.72 and a twelve month high of $349.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

