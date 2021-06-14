Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD opened at $84.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.