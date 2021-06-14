Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,640,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after purchasing an additional 82,518 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 926,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 620,761 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.