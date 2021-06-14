Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 756.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $79.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

