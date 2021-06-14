New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,291 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,291 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of XPO Logistics worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $149.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

