Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $201.02 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

