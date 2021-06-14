New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,794,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

FHN stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

