Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $100,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $171.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.