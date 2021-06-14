Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 15,186 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Cerecor worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 64.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

CERC opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74. Cerecor Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

