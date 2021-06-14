Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,865 Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $457.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

