Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FOX by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.