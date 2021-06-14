New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,500 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $18,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $172.95 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

