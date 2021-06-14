Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Update

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the May 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $9.36 on Monday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.514 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous None dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

