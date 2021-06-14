Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TATYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.19.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.