Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TIAIY opened at $5.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 4.31%.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

