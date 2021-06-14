The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.41.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

