Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $328,098.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,626,954 shares in the company, valued at $74,368,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,956 shares of company stock worth $14,931,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

