Swiss National Bank Purchases 600 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

