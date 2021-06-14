PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Holdings Lifted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 8,911.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

