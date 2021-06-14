Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,541 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $83.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

