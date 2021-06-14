Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,398 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $90.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.98. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

