Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,006 ($39.27) on Monday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,024.10 ($39.51). The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,498.58.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

