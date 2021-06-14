Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

