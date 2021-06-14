Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

