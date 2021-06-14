Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,018 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $10,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $8,049,000.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHRS. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of CHRS opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

