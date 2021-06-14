Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 47,818 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Super Micro Computer worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.65 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $402,844.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,153,967.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

