Insider Buying: REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Buys 19,292 Shares of Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

REVG opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

