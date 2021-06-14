KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells $268,436.65 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after buying an additional 446,108 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 973,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

