State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Harsco were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

HSC opened at $23.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 2.18. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

