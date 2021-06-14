Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.09 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

