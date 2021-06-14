State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 331 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,943 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,652,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 635,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth about $24,392,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGLN stock opened at $94.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

