State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of TUP opened at $24.49 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

