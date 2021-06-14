State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,582 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $9,910,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

