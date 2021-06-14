State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of NETGEAR worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,872 shares of company stock worth $2,767,245 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NTGR stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

