State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 12,556 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of S&T Bancorp worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STBA stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.71. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.39.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STBA. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

