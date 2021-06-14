HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ally Financial by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 80,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY opened at $54.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

