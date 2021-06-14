Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,964,000.

INKM stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.53. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41.

