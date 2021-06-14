HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,801 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $63.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $740,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

