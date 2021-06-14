HighTower Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

NYSE OGS opened at $77.52 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

