Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,509 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $160.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.44. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

