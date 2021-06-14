Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 37,822 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,822 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of VGM opened at $13.86 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.