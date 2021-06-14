Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMAB. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.