HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 502 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA stock opened at $243.44 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $244.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

