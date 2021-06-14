iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of IQ opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iQIYI by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

