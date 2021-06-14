HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $728,000 Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.52. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at $32,642,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,861 shares of company stock worth $9,316,922. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

